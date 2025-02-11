Intoxicated NY day care worker passes out while caring for infants: police

A day care worker was arrested and is facing charges after she allegedly passed out while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while caring for infants, police said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Maria Rubino allegedly fainted at a day care on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon, Long Island, on Monday at around 12:40 p.m. After being transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where she was being treated, a Babylon Fire Department paramedic allegedly smelled alcohol on Rubino's breath and witnesses signs of intoxication by either drugs and/or alcohol, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Rubino was responsible for caring for infants ages four months to 18 months old, police said, adding that she was not the only employee assigned to her day care room.

Child Protective Services were notified and an investigation was started.

Rubino, of Great Neck, was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Attorney information for Rubino was not immediately known.