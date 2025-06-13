The 110-year-old lobster is finally back home.

In honor of National Lobster Day this Sunday, the town of Hempstead on Long Island held a ceremonial pardon for a 110-year-old, 21-pound lobster named Lorenzo—sparing him from the dinner plate at the iconic Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park.

Following the pardon, a Hempstead Bay Constable boat carried Lorenzo away from the restaurant where he’d

been a beloved fixture for over a decade. His destination: a new home at the Atlantic Beach Reef, where he’ll spend the rest of his days in peaceful waters.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate National Lobster Month than by pardoning Lorenzo and sending him off to enjoy retirement in the Atlantic," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin.

Lorenzo follows in the “clawsteps” of the now-famous Lenny the Lobster, another crustacean pardoned at Peter’s Clam Bar in years past. Until Thursday, Lorenzo had lived in the restaurant’s fish tank, delighting customers from near and far.

"Most people celebrate National Lobster Day with butter,” said Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti. “But not today!"