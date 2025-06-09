Man steals replica WWII pistol from Long Island museum, police say

Authorities are looking for a man they say took a replica WWII pistol from a mannequin at a Long Island museum, put it in his pocket and walked out the door.

Nassau County police say the theft happened around lunchtime at the Museum of American Armor on Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.