A candidate for a seat in the Nassau County legislature is missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin on Wednesday, April 23 around 9 p.m., police said. His disappearance was reported to police the following evening. It's unclear where exactly he was last seen or who reported him missing.

Krommidas is the Democratic candidate for the county legislature's fourth district in this year's election, according to the board of elections.

A LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Krommidas said he is currently a field organizer and clerk for the Democratic Party in Nassau County. The county Democratic committee posted a plea on Facebook asking followers to share their post across social media platforms.

Police said Krommidas is 6'2", 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He is believed to be in the Long Beach area on Long Island, according to officials.

Anyone with information on where Krommidas might be is asked to call the police department's missing persons squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911. Calls can remain anonymous.