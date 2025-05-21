A former New York state trooper admitted in court Wednesday to staging a fake crime scene, shooting himself in the leg and saying someone else did it -- as part of what prosecutors say was an effort to garner sympathy.

Thomas Mascia, 27, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident and official misconduct in the Oct. 30, 2024 incident. Mascia had claimed he was wounded by an unknown gunman.

In court Wednesday, he said he created a fake crime scene near exit 17 of the Southern State Parkway by spreading spent shells on the road. He then drove in his state trooper vehicle to Hempstead Lake State Sark, where he shot himself with the same caliber rifle as the shells he left at the scene. Then Mascia says he went back to the highway and called in the shooting.

"You weren't shot by someone else?" the assistant district attorney asked.

Mascia answered "yes."

Prosecutors say he may have been looking for sympathy from a former girlfriend who is the subject of an order of protection Mascia agreed to sign.

Mascia's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said the former trooper also lied about being hit by a car in an incident upstate. He says the state police missed his signs of mental issues, which he claims led to what happened on the Southern State Parkway last year.

Mascia is expected to be sentenced in August.

Under a plea agreement with the Nassau district attorney's office, Mascia will be sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation. He also must undergo continued mental health treatment and pay $289,511.32 in restitution.

When asked by the judge if he felt he was in good mental health, Mascia said "yes." Two weeks ago, his "no" answer delayed the plea deal.

Mascia's parents also pleaded guilty to an unrelated weapons charge.