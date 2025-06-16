Long Island

Man flips out during Long Island church service, causes $10K in damage: Cops

By NBC New York Staff

A 26-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly going berserk during a church service, walking up to the altar and toppling religious statues.

Authorities say the suspect went into Corpus Christie Church on Garfield Avenue, where a service was being held around 5 p.m. Sunday. At some point, cops say he became irate and began causing a disturbance.

It's not clear what may have provoked the man, but authorities say he approached the altar and broke two religious statues, causing about $10,000 in damage.

He was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

