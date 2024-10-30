‘We are devastated': Family of NYC woman found murdered at Hamptons spa speaks

The family of a woman who police say was found murdered in a guest room at a high-end resort and spa in the Hamptons this week released a statement early Wednesday expressing their devastation -- and asking for help finding her killer.

Police identified the victim found in Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway in Watermill early Monday afternoon as 33-year-old Sabina Rosas, of Brooklyn. Officials say a staff member discovered the woman's body.

Police say it was determined she was a victim of violence, though they did not say how she died.

In a statement Wednesday, the victim's family identified her as "Sabina Khorramdel, our beloved daughter, sister, fiancee and friend."

"As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family," read the statement in part. "We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time."

Officials said there would be ongoing police presence at and around the wellness center as the investigation continues. The family urged anyone with information regarding the circumstances of her death to come forward.

"Your support during this challenging time is a testament to just how special Sabina was and will remain," they said.

Shou Sugi Ban House describes itself as "a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses." There are 13 rooms across three acres at the luxury retreat, along with "standalone luxury residences for short-term rentals." It offers amenities such as programs in yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, skin care, hydrotherapy, as well as massages and a culinary program "in a holistic, educational setting."

The place costs about $5,000 a night. A rep for Shou Sugi Ban House could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. Southampton Police say they believe the death to be an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631-852-6396.