Long Island

Long Island high school athlete dies during charity hockey game

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: A stick and puck as photographed during the game between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2018 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Flyers 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Getty

A high school athlete died on Saturday during a charity ice hockey game on Long Island.

Police and school officials confirmed the death of 17-year-old Connor Kasin, a Massapequa High School student who was participating in a game at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage.

According to police, Kasin lost consciousness during intermission. People nearby immediately started performing CPR until officers and medics arrived to transport the teen to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Kasin experienced a "sudden medical event," according to Massapequa school Superintendent William Brennan.

"His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor’s family and friends," Brennan said in a letter to parents and students.

The charity hockey game between the Syosset Braves and the Massapequa Chiefs was part of a second annual fundraiser in the name of Sabrina Navaretta, who died in 2023 during a traffic collision. The foundation started in her name provides scholarships for seniors and assistance to families who have lost a child.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Navaretta's family shared a statement following Kasin's death.

News

Israel-Hamas War 5 hours ago

Mother of American hostage ‘shaken' after Hamas releases video of him in captivity

In Memoriam 18 hours ago

Legendary St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca dead at 99

"Our hearts go out to Connor and his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers," her parents said Sunday.

Massapequa High School support staff were on campus Sunday afternoon to provide any necessary aid to those close to Kasin. Brennan also said grief counseling would be available at the high school all week for students and families.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us