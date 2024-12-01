Long Island high school athlete dies during charity hockey game

A high school athlete died on Saturday during a charity ice hockey game on Long Island.

Police and school officials confirmed the death of 17-year-old Connor Kasin, a Massapequa High School student who was participating in a game at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage.

According to police, Kasin lost consciousness during intermission. People nearby immediately started performing CPR until officers and medics arrived to transport the teen to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kasin experienced a "sudden medical event," according to Massapequa school Superintendent William Brennan.

"His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor’s family and friends," Brennan said in a letter to parents and students.

The charity hockey game between the Syosset Braves and the Massapequa Chiefs was part of a second annual fundraiser in the name of Sabrina Navaretta, who died in 2023 during a traffic collision. The foundation started in her name provides scholarships for seniors and assistance to families who have lost a child.

Navaretta's family shared a statement following Kasin's death.

"Our hearts go out to Connor and his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers," her parents said Sunday.

Massapequa High School support staff were on campus Sunday afternoon to provide any necessary aid to those close to Kasin. Brennan also said grief counseling would be available at the high school all week for students and families.