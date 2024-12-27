Long Island

Police identify victim in deadly Long Island Christmas Eve stabbing

By Greg Cergol

Police are now identifying the woman who was fatally stabbed on Christmas Eve on Long Island.

Josefina Ramirez Montero, 57, was stabbed multiple times in Massapequa on Tuesday, according to Nassau County police.

Officers found Ramirez Montero unresponsive on Old Sunrise Highway near Clocks Blvd. around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

The investigation into her death is ongoing by homicide detectives.

