Man shoots father to death inside their Long Island home, police say

A man was arrested after shooting his father to death inside the home they shared on Long Island, then hid inside a neighbor's shed, according to police.

Suffolk County police initially went to a home on Seaman Neck Road in Dix Hills just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after the caller said a man was hiding in the shed on their lawn. Police said the man, identified as Christopher Miller, had been injured in a car crash earlier in the week and had recently been released from a nearby hospital.

Responding officers brought the 43-year-old back to his home on Bruno Lane, where they found he had allegedly shot and killed his father before fleeing the scene. The father was identified as 74-year-old John "Jack" Miller.

It was not clear when the gunfire broke out, nor were any other details regarding the shooting immediately available, such as what may have led up to it. Police said both men lived at the house on a cul-de-sac.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence at the home, which was roped off with crime tape as police were investigating.

The younger Miller was charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries suffered in the car crash. Miller was set to be arraigned at a later date.