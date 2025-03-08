Long Island

Smoke seen for miles as massive brush fires pop up on Long Island

Police reported partial closures of Sunrise Highway on Saturday afternoon due to the growing fires

By NBC New York Staff

Multiple brush fires were reported in Long Island's Suffolk County on Saturday afternoon as giant smoke plumes shot up into the air, visible to people from miles away.

The largest fire as of late Saturday afternoon was burning in Southampton, in the Pine Barrens, according to local authorities. An estimated 40 fire departments were said to be helping in the response.

The National Guard had also been dispatched to assist with water drops.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said portions of Sunrise Highway near Westhampton had to be closed due to their proximity to the roadway. The highway was closed Saturday afternoon in both directions past Exit 58, according to traffic officials.

The National Weather Service shared radar images of the smoke visible just before 3 p.m.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
https://x.com/NWSNewYorkNY/status/1898467320391143932

New York's governor said her office was in communication with local agencies to assist with any resources needed to fight the fires.

News

Newark 6 hours ago

14-year-old arrested on murder charges following deadly shootout with Newark officers

US government 4 hours ago

House Republicans unveil bill to avoid shutdown and they're daring Democrats to oppose it

New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities," Hochul said on the platform X.

Wind gusts were forecasted to be 30-35 mph on Saturday, leading to an elevated fire risk for the area.

This story is developing.

Changes in weather patterns are disrupting our communities and the world around us. Chasing Our Climate: On the Frontlines is a 30-minute Earth Month documentary featuring tri-state climate warriors behind the rescue missions of devastating wildfire and flash flooding emergencies. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino reports.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us