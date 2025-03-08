Smoke seen for miles as massive brush fires pop up on Long Island

Multiple brush fires were reported in Long Island's Suffolk County on Saturday afternoon as giant smoke plumes shot up into the air, visible to people from miles away.

The largest fire as of late Saturday afternoon was burning in Southampton, in the Pine Barrens, according to local authorities. An estimated 40 fire departments were said to be helping in the response.

The National Guard had also been dispatched to assist with water drops.

Police said portions of Sunrise Highway near Westhampton had to be closed due to their proximity to the roadway. The highway was closed Saturday afternoon in both directions past Exit 58, according to traffic officials.

The National Weather Service shared radar images of the smoke visible just before 3 p.m.

New York's governor said her office was in communication with local agencies to assist with any resources needed to fight the fires.

“New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities," Hochul said on the platform X.

Wind gusts were forecasted to be 30-35 mph on Saturday, leading to an elevated fire risk for the area.

This story is developing.

