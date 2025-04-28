Police ID motorcyclist pinned to guardrail in deadly Long Island road rage case

Authorities on Monday released the identify of a Bronx man killed last week in a gruesome road rage incident on Long Island that saw a motorcyclist pinned against a guardrail.

According to Nassau County officials, a pickup truck driver drove into a motorcycle Friday afternoon in North Hills. The truck driver is accused of purposefully driving his truck into the motorcycle, pinning its rider against the guardrail on a Long Island Expressway service road.

"As a result, the motorcyclist suffered severe trauma and was pronounced at the scene," a police statement said over the weekend.

Police later identified the motorcycle rider as 29-year-old Ibis Baez, of the Bronx.

The driver of the pickup truck, 64-year-old Brian Noll, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Saturday where he pleaded not guilty.

Noll's attorney told News 12 that operator of the motorcycle was driving recklessly and lost control of the motorcycle.

A female passenger riding in the front of the truck was uninjured in the collision, police said.