Long Island prankster arrested in bizarre series of incidents posted to social media

A 21-year-old Suffolk County man is accused of crimes in connection with some bizarre pranks, according to police

By Jennifer Millman

Here's a new one.

A 21-year-old Long Island man has been arrested in connection with a series of social media pranks -- recordings he allegedly posted online of him being a menace to people, places and things.

Suffolk County police allege Kyle Vazquez, of Coram, dumped a big container of eggs on his head -- yes, on his own head -- in front of the entrance to a Ralph's Italian Ices in Centereach at the end of April. They say he then drove off, leaving eggs and broken shells on the entranceway and front door of the sweets shop.

Video of the incident was then uploaded to a social media account linked to Vazquez, according to police.

A follow-up investigation revealed further instances of victimization, officials say.

The day after the egg incident, police allege Vazquez went to a Chinese restaurant not far from the Ralph's Italian Ices shop, walked inside and poured a bucket of beans on his head. That also got the floor.

Video of that incident made it on his social media accounts too, police say, as did footage of other intrusions in mid-to-late May. According to authorities, Vazquez allegedly went to three different homes -- two in Centereach and one in Selden -- between May 19 and May 24 and asked to use the bathrooms.

Once inside, he allegedly filmed the residents and the inside of their homes without their knowledge or consent while creating a disturbance, according to police. Vazquez was arrested at a friend's house Monday.

He is charged with criminal tampering, unlawful surveillance and disseminating an unlawful surveillance image. Information on a possible attorney for Vazquez wasn't immediately available.

