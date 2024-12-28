27-year-old son arrested in stabbing death of Long Island mom on Christmas Eve

A 27-year-old man was arrested and ordered held without bail on Long Island for the Christmas Eve stabbing of his mother.

Jeremy Ramirez was walked to a Nassau County cop car in handcuffs on Saturday, charged with committing the horrific holiday murder.

"On this particular evening, it was just him and his mother at the house, Jeremy and his mom. Mom was making some food for dinner," Stephen Fitzpatrick, of the Nassau County Homicide Squad, said at a weekend press conference.

Police allege Ramirez went to the laundromat, came back to the family's Massapequa home, and attacked Josefina Ramirez Montero. He repeatedly stabbed his mother in the chest and abdomen, police claim.

The knife attack happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

When police arrived at the home, they said Ramirez Montero's body was in the living room. The 57-year-old mother later died at the hospital.

"He stabbed her multiple times and is observed discarding the knife outside the premise," Fitzpatrick said.

"[It's] unknown what provoked him to attack his mother, but based on his history and his violent nature. Anything could have set him off to make him attack his mother like that," Fitzpatrick added.

Investigators said Ramirez has a history of arrests dating back to 2018. That record includes arrests for assault and criminal possession of a weapon for beating someone with a hammer.

That same year, police claim Ramirez was arrested for attempted murder, gang assault and robbery, among other charges. He was then arrested in Massachusetts and extradited to Nassau County and placed in jail. Ramirez was released in January and stayed with family.

Now, months later, he is accused of killing his own mother.

​Police said there were no orders of protection or a domestic history between the family members. Ramirez is the woman's youngest son, he has two other siblings.

Attorney information for the 27-year-old was not immediately known.