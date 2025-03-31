Long Island

1 dead after fire rips through Long Island house

Fire and police officials rushed to the home on Dourland Road around 7 a.m. Monday

By NBC New York Staff

Investigators on Long Island are looking into the cause of an early morning fire after a person died at a home in Medford on Monday.

Police confirmed the death hours after the home on Dourland Road went up in flames around 7:15 a.m.

A photo shared to social media showed large flames and thick black smoke rising high above the home. Neighbors said the homeowner appeared to be missing, but law enforcement officials would not immediately confirm the identity of the person that died.

Officials were also looking into reports about multiple cats potentially on the property at the time of the fire.

This story is developing.

