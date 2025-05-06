It may be the "fastest two minutes in sports," but the Kentucky Derby could have some long-lasting impacts for a nearly century-old ice cream shop on Long Island.

Some Williston Park residents watching Saturday's race may have noticed a familiar logo on the winning jockey's leg as he crossed the finish line first aboard Sovereignty: It was the name of the local ice cream store, Hildebrandt's, which has been a staple in the community for decades.

"When he won, I fell down on the floor and started crying," said owner Randy Sarf, who had secured the partnership to promote the 98-year-old business. "I knew he was gonna win. I told everybody he was gonna win."

Sarf was so confident in the horse, before the race he handed 100 customers $2 bets for Sovereignty to win the Derby.

But how did the unlikely partnership come about? It starts with some common interests: ice cream and horses.

The jockey who rode Sovereignty to victory, Junior Alvarado, is a Garden City resident and a frequent Hildebrandt's customer. In an Instagram video before the race, Alvarado called Hildebrandt's "the best ice cream in Long Island."

Meanwhile, in addition to owning the ice cream shop, Sarf is a horse owner who is passionate about helping jockeys.

The combination between the two resulted in magic.

"I can’t believe we did it. I couldn’t believe it happened," said Sarf. "Everybody said what are you crazy? You’re gonna put Hildebrandt’s ice cream on a jockey? I said yeah, and he's gonna win."

Since that win, the celebration at the shop has been non stop. The Sarfs have even been handing out free ice cream.

"We got a ton of calls and texts. We want the hat Junior was wearing, we want the hat. Where can we get it?" Sarf said.

Alvarado's mud-stained uniform worn during the race was on display at Hildrebrandt's on Monday. And despite the store typically being closed on Mondays, that didn't stop Alvarado from stopping by to celebrate his first-ever Derby win.

"Some things are meant to be...it was just perfect," said Alvarado. "I am an ice cream lover. That’s one of my obsessions, ice cream."

In honor of the victory, Alvarado will soon have an ice cream flavor named after him at Hildebrandt's.