Long Island homeowner uncovering pool for the summer finds body floating in water

A homeowner on Long Island made a shocking discovery when uncovering his pool for the summer, finding a body floating in the water after pulling off his pool cover.

The East Shoreham homeowner called 911 Sunday afternoon after making the disturbing find of a man's body in his pool. He did not wish to comment Monday, though neighbors are now trying to figure out who the person may have been and what could have happened.

"I don’t know why somebody would try to get under the cover. It’s not a smart thing to do," said neighbor Paul Gawreluk. "I really wouldn’t be happy opening my pool to find that."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police in Suffolk County said the county medical examiner will try to determine the victim's identity and how he may have died.

Investigators are looking into whether the person found may have been 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, a fugitive of the law. Police believe he stabbed his 61-year-old father to death in their Rocky Point home in November, but Zoll has been on the run ever since. East Shoreham is not far from Rocky Point.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It was very strange...We all thought he just left town. Got on a train or a bus," said Sharon Healey, adding that police spent weeks searching the area for Zoll in the fall, but he was never found.

Healey said the jarring find may answer people's questions.

"That would be good, but again, it’s heartbreaking," she said.