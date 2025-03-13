Long Island dad charged with murder after allegedly beating 2-month-old daughter to death

A new father on Long Island is facing murder charges after police allege he beat his 2-month-old baby girl to death.

On Jan. 1, 2025, a hospital in Far Rockaway celebrated the birth of Liseyda Rabanales-Barrios, it’s first baby of the new year.

On March 7, EMTs responded to a 911 call in the Nassau County community of Inwood, and found the infant in cardiac arrest. Liseyda died later that day.

An autopsy revealed the child had severe injuries.

"Severe damage to cervical spine, subcranial bleeding, fractured ribs to a 2-month-old," said Det. Captain Steven Fitzpatrick.

Police said the baby's father, Marlon Rabanales-Pretzantzin, initially told detectives the baby rolled off his lap. He later admitted he abused the baby because he didn’t think he was the father, according to detectives.

"He hit the child several times, he threw the child on the ground. The amount of times he did it is still unknown," Fitzpatrick said.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is originally from Guatemala and came to the U.S. in 2022.

"I’ve learned some things, I will look into them. He did share some things with me and I'm going to follow up on them as I must," said defense attorney Mindy Plotkin.

The couple also has a 1-year-old son, who the mother removed from the home voluntarily after the allegations against Rabanales-Pretzantzin came out. The father was told to stay away from that child.

"This man should never have had a kid, and what he did to this kid is unthinkable," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin was ordered held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for March 17 in Hempstead.