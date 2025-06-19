Beloved Long Island bagel shop manager detained by ICE

At Schmear Bagel & Café, regulars are coming in for their morning coffee and bagel and asking workers for any news about bagel store manager Fernando Mejia.

Their colleague and friend, Fernando Mejia, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Thursday after stepping out to make a routine food delivery. He never came back.

“We were all calling his phone,” said Nicole Martinez, a co-worker. “He left on a delivery and never returned.”

According to the café’s owner, Fernando had just parked his car in the back lot when ICE agents approached him, asked for his ID, and detained him on the spot for allegedly overstaying his visa.

“From what I heard, they were looking for somebody else,” said George, the shop’s owner. “He’s been here a long time. Everybody knew him. He was full-time, a good worker — great with kids.”

Fernando, who has been a fixture in the Port Washington community for two decades, is known not just for making bagels but for dressing up as the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus during the holidays, bringing smiles to neighborhood families.

His sudden detention has sent shockwaves through the town. Over the weekend, supporters gathered at a "No Kings" protest, calling for his release.

“He is not a criminal. He is not a member of MS-13,” said David Kerpen, a Port Washington resident. “This is a good, good man. And when ICE gets it wrong, they’ve got to be held accountable.”

“Why are they trying to push all the Spanish people out?” asked Martinez. “Do you not want to eat? Do you not want to build houses?"

Fernando’s co-workers say he’s paid taxes, never had a criminal record, and is battling a health condition. He also has a 14-year-old daughter, a freshman in high school.

“He’s a nice guy. A family person. He’s honest and works very hard,” Martinez said. “It’s not fair to him or anyone else in this situation.”

“It was like a gut punch,” said Nicole Battan, another colleague. “Fernando always had a smile for everyone.”

Fernando’s arrest comes amid a broader push by former President Donald Trump to ramp up immigration enforcement, particularly in Democratic strongholds like New York.

ICE has not responded to requests for comment. Supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign for Fernando’s legal defense and to support his daughter. As of today, it has raised over $25,000.