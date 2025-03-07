Caretaker allegedly recorded beating disabled woman, 83, on Long Island

Police on Long Island arrested a caretaker accused of beating a disabled woman and leaving the 83-year-old covered in bruises.

Nassau County Police said 36-year-old Merlyn Fredericks of Queens was caught on video assaulting the elderly woman in Woodmere.

The victim's legal guardian questioned Fredericks about the massive number of bruises on the victim's face and body, and was told that she fell several times, according to police.

A camera was placed in the home and allegedly captured Fredericks beating, yanking and pulling the woman. Police took the caretake into custody Wednesday morning.

Police said Fredericks faces charges including assault, endangering the welfare of a disabled person, among other charges. She was scheduled to appear in court on Long Island later Friday.

Attorney information for Fredericks was not immediately known.