Long Island

LIRR West Hempstead branch service suspended after earlier fire

An earlier fire on an Long Island Rail Road work train has led to suspended service on part of the West Hempstead branch for the Friday morning commute.

Service is suspended between West Hempstead and Valley Stream.

LIRR officials are telling passengers to use alternate branches or the NICE bus, which is honoring LIRR fares on the N1, N4, N6, N31 and N32 lines. Babylon branch trains will be adding a St. Albans stop.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No injuries were reported in the fire near the Westwood station.

Crews are inspecting the tracks and an investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No time of service restoration has been provided.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us