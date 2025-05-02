LIRR West Hempstead branch service suspended after earlier fire

An earlier fire on an Long Island Rail Road work train has led to suspended service on part of the West Hempstead branch for the Friday morning commute.

Service is suspended between West Hempstead and Valley Stream.

LIRR officials are telling passengers to use alternate branches or the NICE bus, which is honoring LIRR fares on the N1, N4, N6, N31 and N32 lines. Babylon branch trains will be adding a St. Albans stop.

No injuries were reported in the fire near the Westwood station.

Crews are inspecting the tracks and an investigation is ongoing.

No time of service restoration has been provided.