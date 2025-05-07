LIRR

LIRR trains into Grand Central experiencing delays, cancellations due to tunnel power issue

Long Island Rail Road passengers are facing delays and cancellations heading to Grand Central Madison on Wednesday morning, the rail agency said.

On its website, the LIRR said a number of lines are dealing with issues for the morning commute over an Amtrak power issue in one of the East River tunnels.

The railroad is reporting the following line issues as of 8:50 a.m., some related to a since-resolved switch problem near Woodside:

  • Babylon Branch: Rerouting and delays
  • City Terminal Zone: Rerouting
  • Far Rockaway Branch: Delays and cancellations
  • Hempstead Branch: Delays and cancellations
  • Long Beach Branch: Rerouting
  • Port Jefferson Branch: Delays and cancellations
  • Port Washington Branch: Delays and cancellations
  • Ronkonkoma Branch: Delays and cancellations

Passengers should allow extra time for the commute and check the LIRR website or MTA app for the latest train status. Some trains to Penn Station are being diverted between Penn and Grand Central.

NBC New York has reached out to Amtrak for more information.

