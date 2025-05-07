Long Island Rail Road passengers are facing delays and cancellations heading to Grand Central Madison on Wednesday morning, the rail agency said.
On its website, the LIRR said a number of lines are dealing with issues for the morning commute over an Amtrak power issue in one of the East River tunnels.
The railroad is reporting the following line issues as of 8:50 a.m., some related to a since-resolved switch problem near Woodside:
- Babylon Branch: Rerouting and delays
- City Terminal Zone: Rerouting
- Far Rockaway Branch: Delays and cancellations
- Hempstead Branch: Delays and cancellations
- Long Beach Branch: Rerouting
- Port Jefferson Branch: Delays and cancellations
- Port Washington Branch: Delays and cancellations
- Ronkonkoma Branch: Delays and cancellations
Passengers should allow extra time for the commute and check the LIRR website or MTA app for the latest train status. Some trains to Penn Station are being diverted between Penn and Grand Central.
NBC New York has reached out to Amtrak for more information.
Customers can expect delays, cancellations, or diversions to Grand Central this morning due to an Amtrak power problem in one of the East River Tunnels.— LIRR (@LIRR) May 7, 2025
See our TrainTime app or go to https://t.co/LYwhwafjfY for more details and to plan your trip. pic.twitter.com/TSNRpjQbtj
Eastbound Main Line trains out of Grand Central will bypass Woodside due to an ongoing switch problem.— LIRR (@LIRR) May 7, 2025
For service to Woodside from Grand Central, take the Port Washington Branch.
Customers at Woodside, trains from Penn Station will make stops.