Chaos erupts as hundreds brawl on Long Island beach; fake gun sparks arrest

Authorities had to break up a massive fight on a Long Island beach a day ago after roughly 300 people started rumbling on Jones Beach, officials say.

It wasn't clear how the fight started. According to police, New York State Park Police asked for Nassau Couny cops' help dispersing the Wantagh crowd around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Emergency services, special operations and aviation units responded, along with a robust contingent of officers. The crowd eventually left.

Police say four people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fighting. All were treated at the scene and refused further medical attention. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a huge law enforcement response.

In addition, cops say that while officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old man walked up to them, lifted his shirt and showed the handle of what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. It turned out to be a fake gun.

That man was arrested on menacing and disorderly conduct charges. He got a desk appearance ticket.

According to The New York Post, Thursday was "Senior Skip Day."