Long Island

Chaos erupts as hundreds brawl on Long Island beach; fake gun sparks arrest

Four people suffered minor injuries in the fight of about 300, Nassau County cops say. A man with a fake gun faces charges.

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities had to break up a massive fight on a Long Island beach a day ago after roughly 300 people started rumbling on Jones Beach, officials say.

It wasn't clear how the fight started. According to police, New York State Park Police asked for Nassau Couny cops' help dispersing the Wantagh crowd around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Emergency services, special operations and aviation units responded, along with a robust contingent of officers. The crowd eventually left.

Police say four people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fighting. All were treated at the scene and refused further medical attention. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a huge law enforcement response.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In addition, cops say that while officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old man walked up to them, lifted his shirt and showed the handle of what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. It turned out to be a fake gun.

That man was arrested on menacing and disorderly conduct charges. He got a desk appearance ticket.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to The New York Post, Thursday was "Senior Skip Day."

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNassau County
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us