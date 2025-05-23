Long Island

2025 Jones Beach air show will take off this weekend: Here's what to know

The Jones Beach air show, formerly the Bethpage Air Show, will take place Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend with the USAF Thunderbirds as headliners

By Greg Cergol and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The annual Jones Beach air show will be returning to the state park this coming Memorial Day weekend with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Last year, more than 350,000 people attended the weekend's festivities, and with sunny, clear skies on tap for this year, expect a crowded beach of onlookers both days.

The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the weekend of shows taking place Saturday at Sunday in Wantagh.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
After the entire weekend of shows were canceled due to heavy storms, an improvised Memorial Day airshow was held at New York's Jones Beach, featuring World War 2 aircraft from the American Airpower Museum and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Here, a F-16 falcons from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the beach's lifeguard station on 31 May 2021 in New York, US. (Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
After the entire weekend of shows were canceled due to heavy storms, an improvised Memorial Day airshow was held at New York's Jones Beach, featuring World War 2 aircraft from the American Airpower Museum and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Here, a F-16 falcons from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the beach's lifeguard station on 31 May 2021 in New York, US. (Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The show was previously known as the Bethpage Air Show but is now officially called the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Here's a look at what to know and expect with the upcoming Jones Beach air show:

Who are the performers for the Jones Beach air show?

The 2025 Jones Beach air show performers, according to the show's website, will be:

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headline performers in the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet. The group last performed at the Jones Beach air show in 2023.

After the entire weekend of shows were canceled due to heavy storms, an improvised Memorial Day airshow was held at New York's Jones Beach, featuring World War 2 aircraft from the American Airpower Museum and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Here, a F-16 falcons from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Coast Guard cutter Bruckenthal on 31 May 2021 in New York, US. (Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
After the entire weekend of shows were canceled due to heavy storms, an improvised Memorial Day airshow was held at New York's Jones Beach, featuring World War 2 aircraft from the American Airpower Museum and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Here, a F-16 falcons from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Coast Guard cutter Bruckenthal on 31 May 2021 in New York, US. (Photo by B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
WANTAGH, NY - MAY 28: Planes of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the New York Air Show at Jones Beach on May 28, 2021 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
WANTAGH, NY - MAY 28: Planes of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the New York Air Show at Jones Beach on May 28, 2021 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

When is the Jones Beach air show 2025?

Long Island news

From North Shore to North Fork to Long Island Sound and the barrier islands, NBC New York covers Long Island news, weather, traffic and more.

Health 16 hours ago

Northwell Health offers free skin cancer screenings at Long Island town's parks, pools

Long Island May 21

Students and staff at Long Island school tested for tuberculosis after exposure scare

The Jones Beach air show will take place Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in its annual Memorial Day weekend slot.

What time is the Jones Beach air show?

The Jones Beach air show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Where does the air show take place?

The Jones Beach air show takes place at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on Long Island.

Will the Blue Angels be at Jones Beach air show 2025?

The Blue Angels aren't listed as scheduled performers or headliners for the 2025 Jones Beach air show.

Are boats allowed off Jones Beach during the air show?

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce "No Entry Zones" off the park during the air show. The area will be marked with orange colored buoys.

Boats are allowed beyond the no entry zone areas.

Will there be bus service for the Jones Beach air show?

Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) is providing hourly bus service from the Freeport LIRR station to Jones Beach running Friday through Sunday. Dropoffs and departures will take place at the west bathhouse.

How much does parking costs at Jones Beach for the air show?

The parking fee will be $10 for the air show.

What is the weather forecast for the Jones Beach air show?

We're still five days out, but the early forecast is looking good. Historically, Memorial Day weekend has not always been sunny and dry on Long Island, but it looks like this weekend could break the trend.

More information on the air show is available at the show's website or by calling 631-321-3510.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us