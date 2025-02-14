9 indicted in child sex trafficking case involving teen found on docked Long Island yacht

Nine people have been indicted in a child sex trafficking case involving a teen girl found on a boat docked at a Long Island marina following a nearly monthlong disappearance.

The seven men and two women pleaded not guilty during their arraignments in Suffolk County court in Riverhead on Thursday, according to Timothy Finnerty, a court spokesperson. They face a range of charges, including child sex trafficking, kidnapping, rape and endangering the welfare of the child, online court records show.

Prosecutors told the judge the defendants took advantage of a vulnerable 14-year-old, raping her multiple times and marketing her for sex. The teen, who is not being named because she is a minor, disappeared for about 25 days.

She was seen on surveillance video leaving her house on Long Island and getting into a car on Dec. 9. She was eventually found by her father on a yacht docked at a marina in Islip on Jan. 3.

The father has told local news outlets he received an anonymous tip about his daughter’s location after posting about her disappearance on social media and offering a reward of up to $15,000.

Among Thursday’s defendants was Daniel Burke, a Long Island man who prosecutors say was among the men who had sex with the teen. The 63-year-old faces kidnapping, rape and other charges.

In laying out their timeline of events, prosecutors said the victim met Burke in front of a deli, where he allegedly gave her crack cocaine in exchange for sex. The same thing happened with 61-year-old Robert Eccleston, prosecutors said, and 47-year-old Bunice Knight was accused of trading drugs for sex with the teen as well.

“Fortunately our justice system is based on facts and evidence,” Oscar Crisafio, Burke’s lawyer, said in an emailed statement. “And the evidence in this case, in the words of the actual complainant, suggests that she was never held against her will.”

Ralph Knowles, another Long Island resident, was charged with rape and other counts, according to online court records.

“Ralph looks forward to receiving discovery in a timely manner and his day in court where the truth will prevail,” his lawyer Chase Brown said in an emailed statement.

Prosecutors said in court that the teen got into a car with 35-year-old Alton Harrell, not wearing a jacket or any shoes. Harrell pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including kidnapping and rape. Also accused of raping the girl was 20-year-old Kevin McDonald, who pleaded not guilty.

"My client is a 20-year-old with no record he has no affiliation with anyone else in this indictment," said McDonald's attorney, Melissa Aguanno.

The owner of the boat on which the girl was found, 64-year-old Francis Buckheit, was charged with kidnapping and rape. He allegedly told police he loved the girl, but his attorney claimed his client believed she was 19.

"The complainant in this case was free to come and go at any point and time while she was staying on the boat. And she did come and go at free will while she was on that boat," said Buckheit's attorney, Danielle Papa.

It wasn't just men who allegedly victimized the girl, however. Police charged 34-year-old Elizabeth Hunter, who is a mother herself, with child pornography for taking photos of the girl to promote prostitution. Jacquelyn Comiskey, 52, faces child sex trafficking charges as well.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney did not address the open case directly, but spoke about it in general terms.

"If we see someone who is a predator, abuser or drug dealer, they have a way of finding vulnerable people and exploiting them," Tierney said.

Three of accused were remanded to the county jail Thursday, while the six others had their previously set bail increased by the judge. Three additional defendants have also been charged in connection with the case, but are not included in the initial indictment.

Among those not yet arrested is a staffer at a state mental health facility who prosecutors say groped the girl while she was receiving inpatient treatment following the ordeal. He’s been charged with criminal sexual contact with a person incapable of consent and endangering the welfare of a child.

Each of the suspects facing charges have court dates scheduled for March. Both of the girls' parents were in court on Thursday, but neither spoke with reporters.