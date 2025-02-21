Husband and wife found dead at Long Island home in apparent murder-suicide

A husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds at their home in a quiet Long Island town, and police believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the home on Parsons Landing in Islip around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 caller told them about a man who had been shot outside the house, according to Suffolk County police. It was a garbage collector going on his typical route who found the man, later identified as 73-year-old William Clifford.

The garbage truck driver tried to help the man, but to no avail.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After officers got to the scene, they found a woman dead inside a bedroom at the home as well, police said. The woman was identified as 68-year-old Eileen Clifford, the man's wife.

William Clifford is believed to have shot and killed his wife in the bedroom before turning the gun on himself in the driveway, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Neighbors described them as very nice. It’s a tight-knit community. They were very friendly with the neighbors," said Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

The couple had been married for 20 years, and police said there was no history of domestic violence.

William Clifford graduated from the Merchant Marina Academy and was a tugboat operator, according to police. It was not clear what could have caused him to carry out the violence.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.