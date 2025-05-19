The annual Jones Beach air show will be returning to the state park this coming Memorial Day weekend with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Last year, more than 350,000 people attended the weekend's festivities, and with sunny, clear skies on tap for this year, expect a crowded beach of onlookers both days.

The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the weekend of shows taking place Saturday at Sunday in Wantagh. The Thunderbirds are set to fly over Jones Beach on Tuesday at 12 p.m. as they arrive on Long Island ahead of the air show, before landing at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 12:15 p.m.

The show was previously known as the Bethpage Air Show but is now officially called the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park.

Here's a look at what to know and expect with the upcoming Jones Beach air show:

Who are the performers for the Jones Beach air show?

The 2025 Jones Beach air show performers, according to the show's website, will be:

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headline performers in the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet. The group last performed at the Jones Beach air show in 2023.

When is the Jones Beach air show 2025?

The Jones Beach air show will take place Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in its annual Memorial Day weekend slot.

What time is the Jones Beach air show?

The Jones Beach air show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Where does the air show take place?

The Jones Beach air show takes place at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on Long Island.

Will the Blue Angels be at Jones Beach air show 2025?

The Blue Angels aren't listed as scheduled performers or headliners for the 2025 Jones Beach air show.

Are boats allowed off Jones Beach during the air show?

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce "No Entry Zones" off the park during the air show. The area will be marked with orange colored buoys.

Boats are allowed beyond the no entry zone areas.

Will there be bus service for the Jones Beach air show?

Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) is providing hourly bus service from the Freeport LIRR station to Jones Beach running Friday through Sunday. Dropoffs and departures will take place at the west bathhouse.

How much does parking costs at Jones Beach for the air show?

The parking fee will be $10 for the air show.

What is the weather forecast for the Jones Beach air show?

We're still five days out, but the early forecast is looking good. Historically, Memorial Day weekend has not always been sunny and dry on Long Island, but it looks like this weekend could break the trend.

More information on the air show is available at the show's website or by calling 631-321-3510.