Woman found murdered at high-end Hamptons resort and spa, police say

Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a woman whose body was found in a guest room at a high-end resort and spa in the Hamptons a day ago, according to police.

Officers from Southampton Town Police went to the Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway in Watermill early Monday afternoon after the death was reported. Officials say a staff member discovered the woman's body.

Police say it was determined she was a victim of violence, though they did not elaborate.

The name and age of the victim were not immediately released. Officials said there would be ongoing police presence at and around the wellness center as the investigation continues.

Shou Sugi Ban House describes itself as "a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses." There are 13 rooms across three acres at the luxury retreat, along with "standalone luxury residences for short-term rentals." It offers amenities such as programs in yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, skin care, hydrotherapy, as well as massages and a culinary program "in a holistic, educational setting."

The place costs about $5,000 a night.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631-852-6396.