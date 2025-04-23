The identity of one of the first victims to be found in connection to the Gilgo Beach killings is set to be revealed by police, according to a law enforcement source.

Investigators have identified the woman who has become known as "Peaches," due to a tattoo found on her body when her remains were found in 1997. The victim has been a Jane Doe for nearly 20 years, but police plan to share the woman's identity on Wednesday, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

The woman's dismembered torso was discovered in a rubber garbage bin, along with a red towel and a floral pillowcase, in a wooded area of Hempstead Lake State Park in the Nassau County hamlet of Lakeview on June 28, 1997. It was believed that the woman had been killed about three days before the body was found, according to federal investigators.

The victim was said to be between 16 and 30 years old. She had a scar on her abdomen, which the FBI said may have been the result of a cesarean section performed. There was also a notable tattoo on her torso: a peach in the shape of a heart, with a bite taken out of it. Two drips from the peach fell further down, onto the victim's breast, according to the FBI.

It wasn't until 2011 that the woman's severed arms, legs and head were recovered in Jones Beach State Park. When police found additional remains of another Gilgo Beach victim, Valerie Mack, along Ocean Parkway in April 2011, the remains of an unidentified female toddler were also discovered nearby.

More than five years later, in Dec. 2016, DNA analysis found that the unidentified toddler found on Gilgo Beach was believed to be the daughter of "Peaches."

Aside from the woman have brown hair and brown eyes, police did not have any other information to describe the victim, making it near impossible for them to identify her.

In 2022, the FBI expanded its search for answers in the woman's death to Alabama, where law enforcement sought family members of Elijah "Lige" Howell Howard, who died in 1967. The police department believes his relatives may be able to help identify the Jane Doe known as "Peaches," due to the peach tattoo on her chest, as well as her toddler.

It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's announcement of the victim's identity would have any connection to the Howard lead.

DNA testing was the focus again in the case against accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. An expert took the stand to answer questions on the accuracy and reliability of the results the defense team is challenging, and a judge will decide if it can be used as evidence. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Rex Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, was charged in 2024 in the string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings. Since late 2010, police on Long Island have been investigating the deaths of at least 10 people — mostly female sex workers — whose remains were discovered along an isolated highway not far from Gilgo Beach.

The so-called "Gilgo Four" -- Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello -- were discovered during the search for Shannan Gilbert, an escort, like the others, from Jersey City who vanished after meeting a client on nearby Oak Beach that spring. Her remains were found in a swampy marsh not far from away in 2011, 19 months after she disappeared.

Heuermann, who lives in nearby Massapequa Park, was arrested in 2023 and charged in the deaths of three of the victims between 2009 and 2010: Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman. While in custody, he was subsequently charged in the deaths of four other women: Valerie Mack in 2000, Jessica Taylor in 2003, Brainard-Barnes in 2007 and Sandra Costilla in 1993.

Heuermann has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

No trial date has been set for the case, which Heuermann’s legal team wants to break into multiple trials, due to concerns about the “cumulative effect” of the evidence presented by prosecutors. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office opposed that request.

Philip Marcelo of The Associated Press contributed to this report.