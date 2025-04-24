Future of Nassau Coliseum site in limbo after Sands Las Vegas folds on casino bid

The future of the Nassau Coliseum site is now in a state of uncertainty after Sands Las Vegas pulled out of its bid to secure a gaming license for the location.

Sands, which had been one of the most prominent players in the push for a casino at the site, officially dropped its plans on Wednesday, raising questions about the next steps for the iconic venue and its surrounding area.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman who has fought for the casino plan said that Sands had hinted two months ago they would need to adjust its approach.

"There are things happening in the marketplace that we have no control over," Blakeman explained. "They’ve paid us $54 million already, so it’s been a financial boom to the county."

A spokesperson for Sands Las Vegas offered further insight into the company's decision to halt its plans, citing concerns about the potential legalization of iGaming, which could affect the overall market for land-based gaming.

"We are in the process of attempting to secure an agreement with a third party," the spokesperson stated, hinting at possible new developments.

While Sands pulls back, Nassau County continues to face significant legal challenges related to the casino project.

The Village of Garden City, a neighboring community, has filed a lawsuit against the proposal, arguing that the presence of a 400,000-square-foot casino near institutions like Hofstra University, Nassau Community College and Kellenberg High School would be detrimental to the area. Garden City Mayor Edward T. Finneran has been a vocal opponent, calling the idea "a horrendous proposal" for the region.

Despite these challenges, Blakeman remains optimistic, pointing out that the site continues to generate interest from potential developers.

"We’re talking to another very large gaming association," he said, referencing ongoing discussions with other companies that might be interested in the site. "They know there’s a timetable, and within the next 30 days, we’ll have a clearer picture."

Seth Koslow, a Democrat running for Nassau County executive who initially voted for the Sands casino plan, is now demanding Blakeman stop fighting the casino lawsuits.

"He has wasted millions of dollars chasing what has turned into a $6 billion boondoggle," said Koslow at a Thursday news conference.

Monica Kiely, a member of the "Say No to the Casino" Civic Association, expressed relief at Sands' withdrawal. When asked about the possibility of another casino bid, she said "I can’t believe that any casino operator would be foolish enough to take on the failed Sands casino bid and buy them out of it." Her group, which has led protests against the casino, hopes this signals the end of the controversial project.

Despite Sands' withdrawal, the company still holds the lease for the Nassau Coliseum site and remains contractually obligated to develop the area. This includes plans for a hotel, shops, and other attractions—although the specifics remain uncertain.

Sands has indicated that it is actively seeking a third-party operator to take over the lease and see the project through.

Blakeman said he remains confident in finding a new business to develop the site and says the next 30 days could provide crucial answers.