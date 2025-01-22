Long Island

Former NYPD sergeant dies while surfing in frigid Long Island water

By Associated Press

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

A former New York City police sergeant died from an apparent drowning while surfing in Long Island's frigid waters on Sunday.

Jack Shapiro, 54, was found unresponsive off the coast of Gilgo Beach shortly after 2 p.m., police said. He was pulled to shore by a bystander, given CPR, and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Friends of Shapiro described him as a passionate surfer who also enjoyed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, according to the Babylon Daily Voice.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

He spent a decade with the New York Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNYPD
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us