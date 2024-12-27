Long Island

Firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire in Old Bethpage

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A Long Island firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after fighting a fire in Old Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

Fire crews responded to the house fire on Round Swamp Road around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Plainview firefighters were able to get the fire under control with the help of other nearby departments. One first responder was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, according to police.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

No word on what may have caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us