Firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire in Old Bethpage

A Long Island firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after fighting a fire in Old Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

Fire crews responded to the house fire on Round Swamp Road around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Plainview firefighters were able to get the fire under control with the help of other nearby departments. One first responder was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, according to police.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded.

No word on what may have caused the fire or the extent of the damage.