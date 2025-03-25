Long Island man arrested for shooting at people messing with his car: Police

A Long Island homeowner is facing multiple criminal charges after shooting at people tampering with his car, according to Nassau County police.

The homeowner, David Leary, 62, allegedly fired multiple rounds after witnessing several people tampering with his car in his driveway, police said. Leary is accused of exiting his home and discharging several rounds from a gun.

Police who arrived at Leary's residence on First Street Monday at 3:20 a.m. found two bullet holes, another vehicle with a smashed window and a nearby fence and garbage can with bullet holes, authorities said.

Leary is charged with multiple counts, include criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and prohibited use of a firearm, police said.

Police initially responded after receiving a Shot Spotter alert.

No injuries were reported.