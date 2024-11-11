Commuter Alert

Eastbound Long Island Expressway closed in Melville due to crash

By NBC New York Staff

All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway are closed during the Monday morning rush hour as police investigate an earlier crash, according to Suffolk County police.

The LIE lane closures are in effect in Melville at Broadhollow Road.

The crash happened at 5:03 a.m., police said.

No more details were available about the accident or when lanes might reopen.

