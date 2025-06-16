A 19-year-old high school student died and another half-dozen young people were hurt, one of them seriously, when the car they were all packed into veered off a road, flipped over and hit a tree Sunday night, authorities say.

According to East Hampton police, an 18-year-old was driving the group in a 2009 Toyota Camry on Old Stone Highway when he lost control of the vehicle near Deep Six Drive.

Two passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. Scarleth Urgiles was one of them. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Also pulled out was an 18-year-old woman who had to be airlifted to the hospital.

She was last said to be in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Five other passengers, all of East Hamptonites between the ages of 15 and 19, were taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries and are expected to be OK.

The principal of East Hampton High School, where the victims attended class, sent a letter to the school community announcing the death of one of its "beloved students" and the injuries to the others.

"There are no words that can fully express the sorrow we feel for the family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss," the letter from Principal Sara Smith read. "During times like these, we are reminded of how strong and united the East Hampton community truly is. We come together to lift each other up, support one another, and provide comfort in the face of unimaginable grief."

Grief counselors are expected to be available at the school for on-site counseling.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and taken to East Hampton Town Police Headquarters, where he awaits arraignment on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 and endangering the welfare of a child.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.