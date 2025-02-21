Nearly 50 dogs, cats and a bird found living in squalid conditions at Long Island home

A woman was charged with animal cruelty after officials said nearly 50 animals were found living in horrific, squalid conditions inside a Long Island home.

Suffolk County SPCA sent detectives to the home in Ronkonkoma and found the deplorable state the animals were living in, which was determined to be uninhabitable. There were nearly 40 dogs, as well as eight cats and a bird living inside the home, according to the SPCA.

Detectives said garbage, feces, urine and other debris were found strewn around the home. The putrid smells of rot, urine, ammonia and mildew were so intense, it was difficult for detectives to breathe inside the house.

Filling the home were filth dog cages riddled with matter fur, along with empty water bowls.

The woman who lives at the home, 53-year-old Susan Lombardi, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor animal cruelty and other charges. She is due back in court on March 7. Attorney information for Lombardi was not immediately available.