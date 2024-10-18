Long Island man vacationing in Bermuda drowns while saving child in ocean

A Long Island man is being hailed a hero after he saved a 10-year-old boy who was struggling in the surf while on vacation in Bermuda — but sadly, the man did not survive.

Jamie Lambros went on a cruise with 11 members of his family in early October. Their first stop was Bermuda. When they docked, the family visited Horseshoe Bay Beach, a popular tourist destination.

“My brother and I were never separated,” said Lambros’ brother, Joey Pappas, who was holding back tears while talking with NBC New York.

Lambros’ mother Phyllis Gasparri added, “We were put through hell on that island.”

While enjoying the beach that day, Gasparri recalls hearing people scream for help. A young boy was in distress in the ocean, and his brother who went out to help him was also in trouble. Lambros and a cousin jumped into the water after them.

“He went into the water to save that kid,” said Gasparri. “That’s who he was. He will give you the shirt off his back, he will help anyone.”

The 48-year-old's family said even though he was not a strong swimmer, he could not just stand there and not help. While others were able to help the 10-year-old and others out of the water, Lambros continued to struggle.

His mother said a woman swam after Lambros and helped pull him to shore, but at that point it was too late. He was gone. It took nearly a week for the family to bring his body home to New York and they’ve launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“My heart is unrepairable,” said Gasparri. “No one could ever repair it. I go on for my other beautiful sons and my granddaughter.”

Lambros, of Deer Park, was not the first American tourist to die at that particular beach. In March, a 49-year-old man from Pennsylvania visiting the beach also died while successfully saving a child who was drowning in the water.

Lambros’ family says enough is enough. They blame the lack of lifeguards and the lack of warning signs about possible rip currents for what happened.

NBC New York reached out to police in Bermuda but have not heard back. Meanwhile, Lambros’ family says they hope their story will bring about safety improvements at one of the most popular beaches in the world.

“My brother always wanted to make change and heal people,” said Pappas. “And we hope with Jamie and his legacy now that it will make change no one has to feel this again.”