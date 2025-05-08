Deadly DWI crash on Long Island highway leaves victim's family fighting for justice

A life-altering crash on Long Island left one family torn apart and fighting for justice.

Aryn Singleton’s journey from tragedy to recovery has been both physically and emotionally grueling, as she grapples with the loss of her husband and the trauma of the crash that changed her life forever.

On April 19, Aryn and her husband Will went for a driving on Sunrise Highway. They were in Will’s roadster, a Slingshot, enjoying the beautiful weather. Everything happened so quickly that Aryn never even saw what happened.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I woke up, the car was wrapped around me, wires all over the place, I couldn’t feel my leg, and a bone was sticking out," Aryn recalled, describing the harrowing moment when she regained consciousness.

The night was a painful blur. She was in excruciating pain and remembers a woman who came up to her at the crash site asking if she was okay.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“All I remember is asking how my husband was, when I saw she started to cry that’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Will Singleton, 48, had been ejected from the Slingshot and died at the scene.

According to court papers, 19-year-old Brian August, of Medford, was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and DWI. The complaint states August was driving east in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway near Unqua Road in a 2023 Bentley SUV around 9 p.m.

August allegedly made an abrupt lane change from the far left-turning lane all the way to the right, striking the roadster the Singletons were in. The collision set off a chain reaction ending with the roadster slamming into a utility pole.

Bria Niland, Aryn’s daughter, got an alert on her cellphone that her mother had been in a crash. She raced to the intersection that night.

“The car looked completely flattened. It looked like nobody could have survived that accident, so I just broke down," said Niland.

Court papers indicate police observed August to have “glassy, bloodshot eyes” and “slurred speech” and that he initially refused a chemical test through a blood draw, but later submitted to one after a court order. Despite the serious charges, August was released on $500,000 bail, and his next court appearance is set for May 28.

His defense attorney confirmed that he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. If convicted, August faces five to 15 years behind bars.

For Aryn and her family, the charges don't feel sufficient.

"Getting behind the wheel while you're intoxicated is a choice," said Niland. “It feels like he should do significant time.”

Aryn herself echoed this sentiment, adding that the situation didn’t make sense to her.

“You were in the car, you were driving the car, you were drunk, we had an accident. It was your fault," she said.

Aryn’s battle doesn’t end in the courtroom. She is also learning to walk again after undergoing extensive leg surgery. The physical pain she faces is a constant reminder of the life she had before the crash — a life that now feels like a distant memory.

“I really hope he gets time for this and it’s not brushed under the rug,” said Aryn.

The Nassau County district attorney's office declined to comment, saying an investigation was ongoing.