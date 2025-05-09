A Long Island man was stunned Wednesday afternoon when he arrived home to find his Sea-Doo personal watercraft gone. At first, Chris Montalbano thought maybe it was a prank.

“I was kind of baffled for a moment, like my son was pulling a joke on me,” the 28-year-old Amityville man said.

“It was right here on the trailer,” Montalbano said, pointing to the now-empty spot where his 2022 watercraft used to sit.

But a quick check of his home security cameras revealed shocking footage: a silver pickup truck pulled up to his house around 12:30 p.m., a man got out, hitched the jet ski trailer to his vehicle, and drove off — all in broad daylight.

“I’m pretty shocked, especially during the day,” Montalbano said. “I can’t believe at 12:30 p.m. in the middle of the day they’d be so brazen to just pull up and do it.”

Adding to the frustration, two of Montalbano’s security cameras — one facing the driveway and another near the door — failed to fully capture the incident.

“You see the jet ski and then it skips for three minutes and then you see nothing,” he explained. “That’s strange. I go to the Ring at the door, same thing.”

He now suspects the thief may have somehow tampered with his surveillance system.

“If I pull into the driveway, it picks me up. It picks my mailman up. It picks everyone up,” he said. “So how could it miss this?”

Fortunately, one security camera did capture enough to show the suspect’s vehicle, and Montalbano hopes someone recognizes the truck or the thief.

“I think they were definitely staking it out,” he said. “He pulled up with a hitch. The ball on that hitch has to be a certain size.”

This isn't the first time jet ski thefts have been reported on Long Island. In February 2024, a string of thefts involving a U-Haul truck were reported in nearby Massapequa. Montalbano worries it could be part of a larger trend.

His jet ski, valued at $25,000, was kept in his garage during the off-season. He had recently moved it outside — and even bought a lock for the trailer.

“The crazy thing is, I usually keep it in storage,” he said. “But I had just brought it out because I was going to take it out this weekend.

As for what he’d say to the thief? Montalbano laughed, then shook his head. “I don’t know if I could say on camera what I would say to him.”

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact local authorities.