Cicadas come out on on Long Island for first time since 2008

They’re loud, they crawl and fly, and they have landed in Suffolk County.

That's right: It's cicada season.

The red-eyed, winged insects have emerged in massive numbers this month, stunning residents across Port Jefferson Station.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I think it’s disgusting, I’m sitting here — I’m freaking out,” said Carene Pisano with a laugh — as a cicada buzzed near her porch.

With bulging eyes, transparent wings and an eerie, mechanical hum, the insects have become the season’s most unexpected — and unwanted — guests.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It’s hard to avoid them. Eek!” said Liza Carolan, ducking as one zipped by.

Despite their unsettling appearance, experts say there’s no reason to panic.

“They are not harmful. They don’t bite. They don’t sting. They don’t carry diseases,” said Dr. Gene Kritsky, founder of the Cicada Safari app and a cicada researcher.

This wave of bugs is part of Brood XIV (14) — a periodical cicada group that emerges once every 17 years. This particular brood is historically significant.

“This brood is special because it was the first brood ever observed by Europeans — back in 1634 in Plymouth Colony,” Dr. Kritsky explained.

The cicadas spend 17 years underground as nymphs before tunneling to the surface, shedding their skins, and beginning a short-lived but noisy mating season.

“That call is all about sex,” Dr. Kritsky says of the high-pitched hum heard day and night across neighborhoods.

For Donna Pisano, the cicadas are more than just a nuisance — they’re a blast from the past.

“I remember them when I was six. The whole fence was covered. We couldn’t even see the fence at all,” she recalled.

Ironically, as she shared her memory, two cicadas chose the moment to mate — right on her shoulder.

Not surprisingly, Carene Pisano isn’t thrilled about sharing her home with thousands of six-legged visitors.

“They gotta do what they gotta do, I guess. But if they could find another house, that would be great,” she said.

Love them or loathe them, these cicadas are only here for a few weeks — after which, they’ll vanish underground until 2042.