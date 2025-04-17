Seven people were taken to hospitals in an apparent carbon monoxide incident at a multi-family home on Long Island, police said Thursday. Two of them were unconscious at the time.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call at the Brentwood home in Suffolk County around 7 a.m. encountered the victims. No details were immediately available on their conditions.

It's not clear if all six people are from the same family, either.

The source of the carbon monoxide is under investigation. Investigators believe a malfunctioning boil burner may be to blame.

According to the Mayo Clinic, carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms can mimic the flu and include headache, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and weakness. More severe symptoms can include confusion, seizures, chest pain, and loss of consciousness. Rapid heartbeat may also appear.