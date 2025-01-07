The emaciated remains of a bulldog puppy were found inside a backpack left at a park on Long Island, according to officials.

The Suffolk County SPCA was notified on Nov. 14 of the grisly find on Miller Place-Yaphank Road just north of Whiskey Road, a Tuesday press release from the group stated. The bag was found in the woods in Miller Place, on the outskirts of the Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest.

Inside the bag were the remains of the French or English bulldog, which the SPCA said was about 6 months to a year old.

No other information was immediately available. There is a $3,000 reward being offered by the SPCA for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.