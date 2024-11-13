Volunteer firefighter arrested in Long Island brush fire

A volunteer firefighter on Long Island was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly admitting to setting one of the brush fires that swept through the town of Medford earlier in the day, according to a local official.

Investigators were battling nearly a half-dozen small brush fires in Medford Tuesday. They put them out by the evening after fighting them for roughly six hours, officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to the supervisor for the town of Brookhaven, which saw one of the fires hit its property, on Pines Park, the volunteer firefighter is with the Medford fire department.

Police identified him as 20-year-old Jonathan Quiles. They allege he purposely set a fire in a wooded area on Mount Vernon Avenue Tuesday afternoon; a parked car nearby was damaged.

Quiles, of Medford, is charged with arson and reckless endangerment. He is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip later Wednesday. Details on an attorney for him weren't immediately available.

Brookhaven intends to press charges, the supervisor says. The Medford fire department said in a Facebook post that it had suspended the volunteer. It added a background check turned up no red flags.

No other details were immediately available.