Backyard s'mores named cause of massive Long Island brush fires, investigators say

Dozens of investigators tasked with determining the origin of Saturday's brush fires on Long Island have linked the blazes to a backyard in Center Moriches.

Officials said Monday that the fires were sparked accidentally, after people in a backyard on S Cozine Road were attempting to make s'mores. The people starting a fire tried to use cardboard to ignite the flame, Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Strong weekend winds helped whip the embers across the east end to East Moriches, Eastport and finally Westhampton, where the largest of the fires took root. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said downed trees and 35 mph winds fueled the fast-growing fires.

The Westhampton Pines Fire burned an estimated 600 acres over the weekend before fire personnel managed to knock it down. Within 24 hours, teams of firefighters from across the county had managed to contain the bulk of the brush fire and manage its hot spots.

New York's governor triggered a burn ban for the area. She issued a prohibition on most types of outside camping, cooking and warming fires in Long Island, as well as parts of the Hudson Valley amid continued dry conditions. Backyard fire pits, small campfires and small cooking fires in contained conditions were exempt.

The ban will be in place until an annual statewide prohibition on outdoor fires starts March 16, according to a statement from her office.

Romaine thanked firefighters who worked through the night, adding that more than 80 volunteer fire departments battled the blaze. Two firefighters were hospitalized for injuries and released.

Two commercial buildings were affected — one has been “fairly destroyed” and another was significantly damaged, according to officials.