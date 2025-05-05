Long Island

50+ cats saved from Long Island hoarding situation

The Suffolk County SPCA is asking people for help caring for them

By NBC New York Staff

cat saved long island
Suffolk County SPCA

Animal welfare workers are asking for help caring for dozens of cats that were pulled from a Long Island home over the weekend.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, members responding to a home in Bohemia found at least 50 cats in need of immediate removal and veterinary care. They're being treated with help from the Town of Islip Animal Shelter.

A number of dead cats were discovered inside the home as well. Reports say the residence was condemned. There was no immediate word on possible charges.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Many of the surviving cats have urgent medical needs. The Suffolk County SPCA is looking for veterinarians and licensed techs to help out with evaluations and treatments on Tuesday. Anyone interested is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountyAnimals
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us