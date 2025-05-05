50+ cats saved from Long Island hoarding situation

Animal welfare workers are asking for help caring for dozens of cats that were pulled from a Long Island home over the weekend.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, members responding to a home in Bohemia found at least 50 cats in need of immediate removal and veterinary care. They're being treated with help from the Town of Islip Animal Shelter.

A number of dead cats were discovered inside the home as well. Reports say the residence was condemned. There was no immediate word on possible charges.

Many of the surviving cats have urgent medical needs. The Suffolk County SPCA is looking for veterinarians and licensed techs to help out with evaluations and treatments on Tuesday. Anyone interested is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.