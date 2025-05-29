Long Island

New twist in case of possible fugitive's body found in Long Island pool

Police in Suffolk County said the county medical examiner will try to determine the victim's identity and how he may have died but are looking at the "strong possibility" it is missing fugitive Matthew Zoll

By Marc Santia and Greg Cergol

A body believed to be that of a fugitive wanted for killing his father was found in a backyard pool on Long Island owned by one of the law enforcement officers who had been searching for him for months, a source close to the investigation says.

The body, thought to be that of Matthew Zoll, was discovered Sunday by a homeowner who lifted his pool cover to start to get it ready for the summer. That homeowner also is a member of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and a source says he spent time with others searching for Zoll when the 23-year-old man first ran from the law.

It was in November that Matthew Zoll's father, Joseph, called 911 to say his son had stabbed him. Joseph later died. Officials had been searching for Matthew Zoll to no avail. Neighbors say they thought he left the area.

It's not clear how the body believed to be his got into the officer's pool. At this point, sources say it appears to be a bizarre coincidence that one of the people searching for him ended up finding him on his own property.

Investigators say it appears the body had been in the pool for a long time. Tests are pending to confirm identity.

Long IslandSuffolk County
