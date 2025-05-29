Long Island

1 live man, 1 body pulled from garbage truck after Long Island school stop

It's not clear what the men were doing in the dumpster -- or how long one of them may have been dead

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after one person was pulled alive and another pulled dead from a garbage truck when it stopped at a middle school on Long Island Thursday, according to officials.

Police in Suffolk County say the circumstances are under investigation. At this point, it appears the men were in a dumpster at a shopping center on Veterans Memorial Highway when the container was emptied into the truck.

It wasn't until the truck made a later stop, at Williams Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road in Kings Park, that someone saw a person inside the back of the truck. That person was taken, alive, to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury. Another man was found dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency response at the school.

Investigators say it appears the two may have been sleeping in the dumpster when it was picked up at the shopping mall. The medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy to determine what killed the dead man.

Sources say no criminality is suspected.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

