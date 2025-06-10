Body found in Long Island pool confirmed to be of fugitive wanted in dad's deadly stabbing

The body found in a backyard pool on Long Island has been identified as the fugitive wanted in connected with the stabbing death of his father in a neighboring town, according to police.

On May 25, a homeowner in East Shoreham was uncovering his pool to get it ready for the summer when he made a disturbing find: A body was floating in the water as he pulled the cover off.

Investigators initially were looking into whether the body was that of 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, who had been wanted in connection to the deadly stabbing of his 61-year-old father in their Rocky Point home in November. The father, Joseph, had called 911 to say his son had stabbed him; he later died from his injuries.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Zoll had been on the run from police for months in connection to that incident. Neighbors said they thought he left the area.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The homeowner that made the grisly find is also a member of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and a source said he spent time with others searching for Zoll when the 23-year-old man first ran from the law.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County police confirmed that the body discovered was indeed that of Zoll. The cause of death had yet to be determined, and it was still not clear how Zoll's body got into the pool — especially a pool belonging to a law enforcement officer who had been searching for him. Sources said it appeared to be a bizarre coincidence.