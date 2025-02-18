‘Beyond cruel:' Tennis coach struck by hit-run driver after Long Island festival

A hit-and-run driving incident has left a beloved tennis instructor in a wheelchair with a broken leg and wrist.

Jayne Alterman of East Meadow was leaving a concert at Westbury Music Fair on Friday around 11p.m. She and the rest of the crowd were walking on a sidewalk in the parking lot to their cars on Brush Hollow Road, when she was struck.

“It felt like whoosh! Like somebody just came up from behind you and we went flying,” explained Alterman, who is being treated at Nassau University Medical Center. “Like a 10-ton truck hit me.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Alterman says she went flying onto the concrete and immediately felt shooting pain in her leg and wrist. She says her husband ran after the driver in an attempt to stop it.

“My husband’s from the Bronx, you don’t mess with him. Somebody hit his wife and he left me on the ground and ran after them,” she said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was unable to stop the truck, but did get a picture. It appears to be a gray colored Dodge Ram pickup truck; the license plate is not clear.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone with dashcam video from that night.

Alterman has already undergone leg surgery and had a metal rod placed near her tibia. On Wednesday, she will undergo wrist surgery. Doctors say it could take her up to six months to recover, which leaves her worried because she is a tennis coach by profession.

Her daughter is urging anyone with information to please contact them or police.

“We need help catching the person who hit my mom and left her on the ground,” said Lindsie Alterman. “How can you leave someone on the ground and just run away, it’s beyond cruel.”