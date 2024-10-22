Long Island man Tased after teens crash into his home and he shoves firefighter: Police

A Long Island man ended up getting Tased after teens crashed into his home and, in an odd twist, he started fighting a firefighter, according to police.

It all began when a 16-year-old crashed his black BMW into a home on North Windhorst Avenue in Bethpage after 3 p.m. Sunday, Nassau County police said. The teen lost control of his vehicle and it ended up slamming into the home. There were two other teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in the car as well, but none of the three boys was hurt.

The Bethpage Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after. As a 52-year-old firefighter was inside the home, he came across Salvatore Conte. Soon, the 70-year-old Conte got angry and began pushing the firefighter, causing him to hurt his hip, according to police.

Officers went to arrest Conte afterward, but he resisted, leading officers to use a stun gun on him, police said. He was subdued and taken into custody after that, charged him with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was set to be arraigned on Monday in Hempstead.

The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital to have his injuries evaluated and treated.

Attorney information for Conte was not immediately clear.